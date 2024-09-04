Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

EXE traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.06. 221,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,829. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$756.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.49.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$348.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.7620297 EPS for the current year.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

