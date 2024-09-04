Ferguson Shapiro LLC Sells 4,366 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

