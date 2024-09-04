Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $49.30. Approximately 782,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,191,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBTC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

