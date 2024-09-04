Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,036,000. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $195.64. 370,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $202.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

