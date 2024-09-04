Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,546.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 207,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 195,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,382,000 after buying an additional 73,717 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,841,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,334,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. 36,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,647. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

