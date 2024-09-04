Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,655 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $3.83 on Wednesday, hitting $173.95. 1,037,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

