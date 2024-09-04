Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting accounts for 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,613. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.