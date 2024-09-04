Financial Enhancement Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $114.61. 130,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,414. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

