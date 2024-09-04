First National Trust Co Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.