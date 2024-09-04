First National Trust Co Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock worth $420,470,807 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

WMT opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a market cap of $620.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

