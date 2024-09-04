First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Increased by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,157 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $25,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. 47,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $60.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

