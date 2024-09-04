First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 109,066 shares.The stock last traded at $182.14 and had previously closed at $183.27.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average is $189.45.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
