First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 109,066 shares.The stock last traded at $182.14 and had previously closed at $183.27.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average is $189.45.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

