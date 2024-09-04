FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 156,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 148,806 shares.The stock last traded at $23.83 and had previously closed at $23.81.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.06% of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

