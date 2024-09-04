Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 1.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.10. 11,414,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 54,165,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,520 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

