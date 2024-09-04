Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ELV opened at $562.29 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $431.38 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.00.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.