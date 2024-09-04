Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $567.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $552.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.52. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.93.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

