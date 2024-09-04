Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $302.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

