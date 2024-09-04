Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $549,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $505.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.