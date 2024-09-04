Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,098 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $70,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

