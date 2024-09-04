Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,598,086. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

