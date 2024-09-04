Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,830 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. 322,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,227. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

