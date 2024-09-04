Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,434 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.54.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $281.05. The company had a trading volume of 626,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,358. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $514.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

