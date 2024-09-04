Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.52. 94,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.