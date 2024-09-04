Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 5,788 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $253.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.79. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.