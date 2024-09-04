Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Raised by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,607 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 2.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $29,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 418,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251,329. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.