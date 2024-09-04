FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

