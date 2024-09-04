FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 75.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $562.29 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

