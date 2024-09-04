Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.35

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.35 and last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 99321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

