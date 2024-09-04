General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 0.5%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.46 and last traded at $165.08. 976,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,719,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 725.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 21,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in General Electric by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 249,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in General Electric by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

