Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,129 shares.The stock last traded at $7.34 and had previously closed at $7.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $730.58 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

