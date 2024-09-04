Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $32.22

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $31.00. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 412 shares traded.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $566.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.