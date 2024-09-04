Gries Financial LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IFRA traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 117,257 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

