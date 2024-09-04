Gries Financial LLC Purchases 3,429 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

