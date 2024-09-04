Gries Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gries Financial LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,733. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.