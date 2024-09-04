Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Insider Haivision Systems Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) insider Haivision Systems Inc. sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.28, for a total transaction of C$22,695.13.

Haivision Systems Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of TSE HAI traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,734. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.65. Haivision Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.31 and a 12 month high of C$6.58. The stock has a market cap of C$189.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.3300432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

