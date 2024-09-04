HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.35 and last traded at $82.20. Approximately 362,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 617,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,446 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,822,000 after acquiring an additional 325,906 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

