HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $271.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.67.

Shares of HEI traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.25. 97,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,347. HEICO has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.98. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

