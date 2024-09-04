Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.88

Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 88375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRTG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $510.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,134,031.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,031.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

See Also

