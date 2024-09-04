Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 168,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.