Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 168,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,789. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $8.93.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
