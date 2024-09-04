Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,845 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $202.10. 170,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,735. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $204.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $182.12. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

