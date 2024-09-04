Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the period. SunOpta makes up approximately 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $17,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth about $8,743,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SunOpta by 77.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 857,603 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 523,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SunOpta by 321.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 467,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 356,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STKL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 38,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,143. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $648.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STKL

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.