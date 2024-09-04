Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,858 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,887,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,741,000 after buying an additional 458,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after buying an additional 438,781 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $22,901,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CRS traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,688. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $148.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

