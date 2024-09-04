Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,672 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. 629,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

