Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,567 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for 1.7% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $24,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. 21,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,224. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,966,317. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

