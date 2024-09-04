Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $257.67. 178,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

