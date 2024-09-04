Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Chesapeake Energy worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 91,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

