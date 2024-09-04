Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.13 Million in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of The Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,294.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total transaction of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,491 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THG traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.48. 2,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,982. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

