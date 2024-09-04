Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 40,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EVH. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,210.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,886. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.