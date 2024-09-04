Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.10 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 6.6% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $89.66. 595,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

