IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading 8.5% Higher

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 24,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 302,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $600.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

